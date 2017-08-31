LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Tahir-ul-Qadri said that institutions have become weak in Pakistan.

While talking to media at Lahore airport after arriving from London, Tahir-ul-Qadri said that despite issuance of three notices the Sharif family didn’t appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He pointed out towards the government representatives that they are trying to declare Panama Leaks verdict as a conspiracy.

He also said, “Leaders are using police for their own interest and work.”

Regarding Model Town massacre, he said that till Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Shehbaz Sharif doesn’t resigns the case will not proceed.