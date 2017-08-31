LAHORE - Head of defunct Joint Investigation Team (JIT), Wajid Zia appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Wednesday and recorded his statement in connection with the probe of Sharif family case.

He remained for more than three hours with NAB officials and responded to their questions. He also returned a questionnaire that had been sent to him by the Bureau.

Zia had also appeared before NAB Rawalpindi on Tuesday to record his statement.

During his appearance at NAB office yesterday, cases of Sharif family and Ishaq Dar were discussed at length. NAB also sought some record from Zia to help prepare references against the accused.

“We will hopefully file the references against the Sharif family by September 8,” a NAB officer seeking anonymity said.

The references will be sent to the NAB headquarters, where the board will scrutinise them in first week of Sept, and then those will be filed in the accountability courts – most probably in the start of second week.

The NAB on July 31 decided to file four references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his three children, son-in-law and Ishaq Dar.

The references would be filed under orders from the Supreme Court as part of the July 28 Panama Papers case verdict, which had disqualified Nawaz as member of the parliament – rendering him ineligible to hold the office of prime minister.

Neither Sharifs nor Finance Minister Dar have recorded their statements despite repeated notices by the NAB. The bureau will therefore file the cases without their statements.

All of the accused took the plea that they have sought review of July 28 judgment and that cases should not be filed until the decision on their pleas.