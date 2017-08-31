Lahore High Court (LHC) has once again adjourned the case that was related to 64 politicians accused of money laundering, till after eid vacations.

Barrister Syed Javed Iqbal Jafree had moved the petition in 1992.

He had made Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's chairman Imran Khan and many others as respondents in the case.

According to him, "It was public money which was looted and sent abroad, while people in Pakistan were dying of hunger."

However, the petition has been pending since then.