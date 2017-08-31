Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan stated that just like Panama Leaks exposed Nawaz Sharif and his family, Chinese have exposed Multan Metro fraud which directly implicates Shahbaz Sharif.

Like the Panama Papers exposed NS & family's corruption, the Chinese have exposed Multan Metro fraud directly implicating Shahbaz Sharif — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 30, 2017





On his twitter account, Khan urged National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate all Metro and Orange Line projects.

“These projects clearly were not made for public interest rather for massive kickbacks,” Khan asserted.

Now NAB must investigate all Metro & Orange Train projects, which were clearly not undertaken for the public good but for massive kickbacks. https://t.co/mgHNCiowYF — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 30, 2017





Earlier, media reports emerged that huge corruption and funds embezzlment was done in Multan Metro project with transferring large amount of money to a Chinese company.

Yesterday,rejecting all allegations regarding transfer of 17 million dollars to China in respect of Multan Metro train project, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif challenged his detractors saying that either they should prove the charges or remain silent.

“Put up or shut up”, he asked his opponents while addressing a news conference at his Model Town office.

Chief Minister asserted that there was no truth in media reports about alleged transfer of 17 million dollars to China in the Multan Metro Bus project accusing a private television channel of hatching propaganda against him.

Shehbaz announced to serve a legal notice on a private TV channel and PPP Senator Aitzaz Ashen if they did not retreat from their false claims within 48 hours. He denied existence of the alleged Capital Engineering and Construction Company terming it a poor attempt to defame his office and to undermine his achievements.