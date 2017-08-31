KHUIRATTA - A man embraced martyrdom in unprovoked firing of Indian forces at Khuiratta sector of Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday. Muhammad Rasheed, resident of village Khadh Mithi Dhara of Khuiratta sector, lost his life after receiving a burst of bullets on his chest. Indian forces targeted civil population in the area. In retaliation, Pakistani forces silenced Indian guns.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 31-Aug-2017 here.
Man martyred in Indian firing across LoC
TODAY'S POPULAR
comments powered by Disqus