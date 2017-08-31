JHANG -Four people including a man and his two sons drowned in Jhelum River while hunting wild ducks here the other day.

According to police, eight people including Baba Pervaiz Khan (52), his two sons - Adeel (25), and Kamran (12) Jahanzeb (13), Shoiab and three others of Chak 284 Pathanawali, Toba Tek Singh came here in Mauza Ghazi Abad in the Kot Shakir Police precincts for hunting wild ducks. They shot down wild ducks and went into the river to catch them but disappeared in deep waters.

Baba Pervaiz, Adeel, Kamran and Jahanzeb drowned while Shoiab was saved alive by Rescue 1122. The rescue officials also recovered the dead bodies and shifted Shoiab to Jhang DHQ Hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

Girl shot dead over property row

TOBA TEK SINGH-A young girl was murdered in Chak 91/JB near Gojra on Wednesday over some property dispute.

The Gojra Saddar Police said that the accused, Ali Hassan, attacked the house of his relative Tariq Ali and opened indiscriminate fire. Tariq Ali’s young daughter Hina Parveen was shot at and injured critically. She was rushed to Gojra THQ Hospital where she succumbed to her wounds. Police are investigating.

CONDOLENCE

Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani condoled with PPP District President Begum Neelum Jabbar Ch over death of her husband Amer Jabbar Ch here on Wednesday. Senior PPP Leader Haji Ishaq accompanied the former premier.