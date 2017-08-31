Voters of NA-120 will decide in favour of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on September 17, said Maryam Nawaz as she campaigned for her mother Kulsoom Nawaz on Thursday.

Maryam is spearheading the campaign in NA-120, the stronghold of PML-N in Lahore, which fell vacant after a Supreme Court ruling disqualified Nawaz Sharif from holding public office.

Maryam, while addressing a women’s convention, lashed out at the Supreme Court ruling that disqualified her father.

“The case now rest with the people’s court. They will decide the fate of Nawaz Sharif,” she told a charged crowd of supporters.

“Come September 17, you will decide the victor. The people of NA-120 will elect Kulsoom Nawaz whose victory will send a clear message to those bent on destabilising Pakistan,” she added.