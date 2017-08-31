LAHORE - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in London on Wednesday to attend his ailing wife Begum Kalsoom Nawaz who has been diagnosed with lymphoma cancer and is under treatment there.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Senator Asif Kirmani and other party leaders saw him off at the old airport.

According to party sources, Nawaz Sharif will celebrate Eidul Azha with his family. His sons, Hussain and Hassan, their cousin Hamza Shehbaz and other family members are already in London. He is expected to come back to the country on September 5.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif was taken to the old airport from Jati Umra by road amid strict security arrangements.