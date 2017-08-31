Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday met his ailing wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in a London hospital where she is being treated for throat cancer.

He also met the doctors who assured him that her wife s disease is curable but will require her to stay in the hospital for the next few weeks.

Kalsoom Nawaz was diagnosed with throat cancer on August 22 after she went to London for an unexpected checkup on August 17. She was due to lead her campaign in the NA-120 by-polls which are scheduled on September 17.

However, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) didn’t change their candidate for the much hyped by-polls and Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif, is leading the election campaign on behalf of her mother.