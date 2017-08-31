Nawaz Sharif, ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan was welcomed by a crowd of workers when he reached London today to take care of his sick wife Kulsoom Nawaz. But his speech in London didn’t go smoothly and was disrupted by the crowd.

Nawaz Sharif went to London to visit his ailing wife and sons who are in London because of the treatment of Kulsoom Nawaz’s cancer.

Upon Sharif’s arrival in London, the crowd of party workers got wild and out of control. Police had to be called for controlling the situation.

Former President of the Muslim League could only pronounce some words before the crowd got wild. Due to the disordered situation he was taken to his residence immediately.

Zubair Gul, PML-N leader addressed the media and said that inappropriate security measures led to the chaos in the crowd.

It is reported that Nawaz Sharif will celebrate Eid-ul Azha with his wife and sons in London. On the other hand, his daughter Maryam Nawaz will stay in Lahore and take care of NA-120 election campaign in place of her mother.

Marayam Nawaz revealed last week that her mother is suffering from lymphoma, a cancer of the lymph nodes on the left side of her neck.

Doctors said that lymphoma is curable and the treatment will not be very complicated.

According to the reports, Nawaz Sharif will address his supporters in UK in public rally in West London.

After the ouster of Nawaz Sharif in accordance with the Panamagate case verdict, NA-120 seat had been vacant and Kulsoom Nawaz was nominated by PML-N as their candidate for the seat by poll-scheduled for 17th September.