Aseefa Bhutto, daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, on Thursday lashed out at an anti-terrorism court ruling in her mother's murder case.

An anti-terrorism court on Thursday declared ex-military leader Pervez Musharraf an “absconder” in the murder case of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and acquitted five people of the killing.

10 years later and we still await justice. Abettors punished but those truly guilty of my mothers murder roam free — Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) August 31, 2017

As a absconder, Musharraf legally must be arrested and brought to trial if he returns to Pakistan after being allowed to leave the country in 2016. The court also ordered Musharraf’s property in Pakistan seized.

There will be no justice till Pervez Musharraf answers for his crimes ! — Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) August 31, 2017

Bhutto was assassinated in a suicide and gun attack in Rawalpindi in 2007, weeks after she returned from exile to campaign in elections to bring back civilian rule.

Five accused members of the Pakistani Taliban were found not guilty for lack of evidence by the anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi, just outside Islamabad,.

Musharraf was charged in 2013 of being culpable in Bhutto’s murder. He seized power in a 1999 coup but stepped down nine years later after allowing new elections.

He is now in self-imposed exile, having been allowed to leave the country in March 2016 for health reasons while awaiting trial on that and other charges.

The court also found two police officials guilty in the case, one of mishandling security at the Bhutto rally and the other of mishandling the crime scene. Each was jailed for 17 years.