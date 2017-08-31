ISLAMABAD - A civil and military huddle on Wednesday decided to set up an interagency sub-committee to come up with proposals to help evolve robust defence posture to deal with the national security in a challenging environment.

The National Security Committee held under the chair of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reviewed internal and external security situation and the threats and challenges to national security in the evolving regional and global context.

The policy of US President Donald Trump on South Asia was also discussed and it was decided to set up an interagency sub-committee to make specific proposals for consideration in the next meeting of the NSC along with the recommendations/outcome of the forthcoming Envoys’ Conference of select missions scheduled for 5-7 September, 2017.

Reviewing the armed forces development plan, the committee decided to keep a robust defence posture to ensure national security in a challenging environment.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence Engr Khurrum Dastgir Khan, Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, National Security Adviser Lt Gen(Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua, Director General ISI Lt-Gen Naveed Mukhtar and senior civil and military officials.

National security top priority: Ahsan

APP adds: Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said national security was the top priority of the government and development in the country was impossible without peace.

Talking to PTV, he said strengthened economy provides guarantee of strong security to any country and Pakistan’s economic condition has improved, adding the international community was acknowledging the government policies.

The minister said Pakistan had rendered sacrifices in war against terrorism and played frontline state in that regard and nobody could deny this.

Replying to a question, the interior minister said peace in Afghanistan was in favour of all and Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan.

Ahsan said National Action Plan (NAP) would be implemented more effectively and all political parties should play their due role for it.

He said terrorist incidents and power loadshedding were visibly reduced during the four years of PML-N government.