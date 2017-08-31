BAHAWALPUR- The Punjab Home Department has directed the police to ensure the banned outfits not collect the hides of sacrificial animals during Eid days.

It wrote a letter to the inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab, regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) for imposing complete ban on the activities of the defunct organizations working under any name or pseudonym.

However, the charity organisations interested to undertake collection of hides have to apply to the district administration concerned with an undertaking that they do not belong to any banned organisation along with its registration certificate. The deputy commissioner will accord permission for such collection within three days. In case of rejection, an application shall be filed to the Deputy Commissioner which will be decided by the District Intelligence Committee within two days. Divisional Commissioner will work as Applet Authority and will decide the appeal against the orders of Deputy Commissioner within two days.

The district administration and police authorities will arrange special random video monitoring of collection of hides to ensure that elements of banned organisations are not involved in the activity.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has also banned the use of loudspeakers to announce request for the collection of hides and violators will be tried under Punjab Sound Systems (regulation) Act.