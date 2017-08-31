PESHAWAR - Human rights activist staged a protest demonstration against forced disappearances and stressed the government to take action against illegal confinements and release missing persons to meet with their families on Eidul Azha.

The protest was led by human rights activist Sajid Khan, member of minority Baldev Singh, Rodish Ton Singh, Balbir Singh, civil society activist Sana Ijaz and others. The protester were holding banners and placards and chanted slogans against forced disappearance and urged the government to bring all missing persons on the record if they were in government custody or illegal confinement. They said that forced disappearance was nuisance in a democratic society and it badly suffered the family members.

The leaders called for respect for basic human rights, freedom of expression and production of all ‘missing persons’ in the court if anyone had committed any crime.

They said that people were missing their loved ones whether they were disappeared by criminals and or government and it was responsibility of the government to pen point those cases and release them on humanitarian basis on the eve of Eidul Azha.