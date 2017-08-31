HAFIZABAD - As the civic body has failed to set up animal market in the city, the cattle traders have set up their sale points on the busiest roads and intersection wherever they like, creating traffic mess for the pedestrians not to speak of bike riders and motorists.

The shopkeepers, in front of which they have set up sale points, are also facing a lot of hardship and inconvenience. Moreover, sanitary conditions in most of the roads have further deteriorated due to the presence of sacrificial animals. Scores of fodder vendors have also set up their stalls on the roadside which is also aggravating the insanitation.

The prices of animals are also sky-rocketing and the traders are selling goats, sheep and calves at 20% higher prices than last year’s. An average goat and sheep is offered at Rs25,000 to 40,000 which is beyond the reach of middle class not to speak of salaried persons or lower middle class and most of them are preferring to participate in joint sacrifices. It is also learnt that some cattle traders have brought sick animals for sale. The livestock department should take prompt measures to prevent the sale of sick animals.

SECURITY PLAN: The District Administration has chalked out comprehensive strategy to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the district on Eidul Azha.

DPO Dr Sardar Ghias Gul and Acting DC Allah Ditta Warraich said that the administration was fully alive to maintain peace and tranquility and adequate personnel would be deputed to ensure traditional peace in the district. Addressing members of District Peace Committee, they said that it was duty of members of civil society and religious scholars to inculcate spirit behind the sacrifice. They further stressed upon them to ensure interfaith harmony and highlight the importance of philosophy of sacrifice during Friday and during their sermons on Eidul Azha.

The DC directed the chairmen of all the Municipal Committees in the district to ensure better sanitary conditions and ensure that remains of sacrificial animals should be removed immediately from the roadside and desilt the drains before Eidul Azha.

SALARY PAID: The government employees have expressed their jubilation over disbursement of their salaries in pursuance of the directive of the government. All the banks have transferred the salaries of the employees in their respective accounts.