Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital said on Thursday it was barred from setting up hide collection camps at Model Town in Lahore by the society’s management.

"The Model Town Society of Lahore has not given permission to put up the Shaukat Khanum hide collection camps hence donors of Model Town, Lahore are requested to deliver the hides at the following camps so that their animal hide can be used to help fund the treatment of poor cancer patients," it said in a statement.

Model Town Society of Lahore has not given permission to put up Hide Collection Camps. For details, call us at 080011555 #SKMCH pic.twitter.com/5ClA7neeDa — Shaukat Khanum (@SKMCH) August 31, 2017

A former president of the society told this reporter this is the first time the charity has been barred from setting up hide camps at Model Town in Lahore.

"I don't understand the reason behind not allowing the SKMCH when there is a precedent in previous years to set up camps for hide collection," said Colonel (retired) Kardar.

The incumbent Model Town Society president, Saifur Rehman, was not available for comments.