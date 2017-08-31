Sheikh Rasheed, chief of Awami Muslim League has filed a petition today in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

According to the reports, Sheikh Rasheed has asked to oust the Prime Minister in filed plea.

He accused the Premier of being involved as a partner in Liquefied Natural Gas deal which according to him is more expensive than Bangladesh, China and India.

Rasheed said that metro bus project built in Rawalpindi is the world’s most costly project. Moreover, he called Waqar Ahmed, Saeed Ahmad and Saif-ur-Rehman Nawaz Sharif’s front-man.