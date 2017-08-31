SAHIWAL-A woman of Chokhandi village was strangled on Wednesday allegedly by her husband and brother for ‘honour’ while the police claimed to have arrested the accused.

According to the Bahadu Shah Police, Razia had allegedly developed illicit relations with a man of Noor Park. Her husband, Ziadat, along with her brother, Ashiq, strangled her. The accused were arrested by the police on their way to throw the dead body in River Ravi. The police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.