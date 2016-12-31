KASUR-The district police have devised a foolproof security plan for New Year's night to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion.

According to police, a total of 1,000 policemen will be deployed across the district in this regard. The police will be deployed at all the entry and exit points of the city to scan all the travelling vehicles. Similarly, the police will conduct patrolling in sensitive areas of the district to ensure strict implementation of the security plan. According to the security plan, those found in aerial firing, wheelies, fireworks and such activities will be dealt sternly and sent to jail.

DPO Syed Ali Nasit Rizvi said that the police are utilising all available resources to protect the public lives. He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the police. He also appealed to the parents to keep a close eye on their children's activities and prevent them from coming out of homes on motorbikes.

SODOMY ACCUSED HELD

The police arrested three accused allegedly for assaulting a boy sexually here the other day. According to police, M Munir, brother-in-law of the affected boy and a resident of Bhasarpura, told the B-Division Police that the accused Munir, Saifullah and Haris came to his brother-in-law house and lured him away to a deserted place where they assaulted him sexually.

The police arrested the accused and started investigation.

MAN ACCIDENTALLY SHOOTS HIMSELF

A man accidentally shot himself in leg while cleaning a firearm at his house in Mohallah Sheikhanwala here. According to police, Salman Sheikh was cleaning a pistol at his house in Mohallah Sheikhanwala when it accidentally went off and the bullet entered his leg. As a result, he got injured critically and was shifted hospital.