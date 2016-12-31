I don’t know if we can empirically say for sure that 2016 has been the worst year since the dawn of the new century. But even if it isn’t, we have after all the beginnings of the whole War on Terror and its constituent invasions to contend with, 2016 surely feels like the worst year so far.

We are finally seeing the beginning of the frightful age where a new geo-political order hasn’t established itself yet but is making itself known and when the old still has strength in it. Whether one liked or disliked the helming of the world by the influence of the USA was beside the point, what it gave was a sense of the rules of the game.

The rules of the game were established in relation to the relative power of the players, and that’s changing. Newly emergent players, or revitalized former powers like Russia, are no longer always playing by the rules. Until a new equilibrium is reached, we will continue to be fraught. In some ways, the utter devastation and chaos in parts of Syria is what is keeping the rest of the world safe as all the power players run proxies for their battles there, rather than taking each other head on with their issues with one another.

The problem is compounded by the internal change in the Western bloc as it moves to the right and questions its own values, Trump being the most prominent card in that deck.

In our own region the détente between Pakistan and India changed as Modi brought to the table the fruition of his reputation with tangible action. No longer satisfied with strategic restraint, India unleashed a torrent of moves trying to contain Pakistan, most of it being bluster that could not be cashed with substantive achievement.

So where we are now is uncomfortable. The West wants to shed its liberal democracy shroud, Russia wants to wear an old uniform and India wants to be the bear that dares not be poked. This new century of technology, cyberspace is becoming a lot like the previous one that was dominated by ideology, race and geography.

Syria, India Pakistan ties, elections for the far right in Europe won’t be as decisive as the repercussions of giving the most expensive toy in the world, the USA, to a pugnacious child. While most hoped that Trump’s rhetoric was an election tactic (what we wouldn’t give for him to say the Pakistani cop out – “yeh to sirf siyaasi bayaan they”) – his cabinet picks, and his relentless Twitter tirades suggest that he has doubled down rather than step back.

If only diseased minds were the least of our worries, nature threw in its own punches with ebola and zika devastating vulnerable populations. And as the incidents of self radicalized individuals in Germany, Belgium and Florida have demonstrated, more and more emotional outcasts will be using religion to justify the terrors they wrought upon their adopted homelands.

It became evident fairly early on in 2016 that we wanted a do over, and moved quickly to pinning our hopes to 2017. But a new year is an arbitrary measure, its start means more to crops and clothing retailers than it does to leaders and their interests. There is no real reason to expect 2017 will get any better for despite how uncomfortable 2016 was we are still far from rock bottom. If anything, at least in Pakistan we have reasons that it will feel worse.

Political parties are showing signs of beginning to electioneer earnestly. They have all the incentive to up their game in heating up the rhetoric. From 2013 till now the PML-N has had it tough with the PTI not giving up an inch to discredit them and launching destabilizing movements. But for the PML-N, their headache was only the PTI.

The PPP is making noises that the easy ride the PML-N enjoyed with their tempered opposition might end. The PPP is formidable when fomenting opposition, much more so than their ability to govern. If they can make an accommodation with the PTI the time to elections will be turbulent.

Let’s hope 2017 won’t make us nostalgic for 2016.