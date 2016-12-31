FAISALABAD (Online): Three persons were killed and two others injured over old enmity here in the remit of Kharadianwala Police on Friday.

The police said that the incident occurred in Chak 109 where Jameel, Ahsan and Shafique had come to enquire after the health of a relative.

On information, their rival stormed the house and opened indiscriminate firing on them.

Resultantly, Jameel, Ahsan and Shafique succumbed to their injuries on the spot while two others Irshad and Shabbir sustained injuries.

The injured and dead bodies were shifted to hospital. According to the Jaranwala DSP, no complaint has been lodged by any one so far, adding that the police concerned will register a case of the incident after it receives application.

Married woman raped

KASUR (Staff Reporter): A married woman was raped here in Maulapur Road locality.

According to police, the affected woman told the Ellahabad Police that she worked at Dar-e-Arqam School as a nursemaid.

The other day, the accused Shafique came to her house and lured her to the school where he raped her. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.