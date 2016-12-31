HANGU - Security forces and the bomb disposal unit on Friday foiled a terror bid in Hangu by defusing two bombs of 4kg. Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) in-charge Asadullah said that the bombs were defused after the local people informed police about their placement along roadside in the Gidarwaan area of Hangu. He added that one bomb was kept in a pot while the other was placed in a water cooler.