Pakistan’s foreign policy in 2016 was a continuation of 2013 and limbo of past. It remained in straits due to the absence of a dedicated foreign minister. Foreign office was sandwiched between two contrasting advisors. Core issues like India, Afghanistan and Kashmir much attributed to lie in military’s domain remained in seesaw because the much maligned military could not impact enough. The Civil Military balance was controversially used to shed responsibilities and find a scapegoat. The government showed that it had the resilience ‘not to do what it wished’ (NAP) and apportion blame where it does not lie (Military); thus the direction of Pakistan’s foreign policy in 2016 that remained a derelict ship without a stern or helmsman.

Let’s assume that defence and foreign policies are interlinked. Pakistan has a part time defence minister. He threatening Israel in reaction to a hoax is serious stuff. In terms of nuclear statecraft, this foolishness indicates callousness about a subject that keeps Pakistan in critical focus. Earlier, post Uri incident, he had used similar language against India. Both were bluffs coming from a state dignitary who ignores official briefs.

Here is another indicator of diplomatic lethargy. Having gone ‘head over heels’ in supporting Democrats, who for a longtime were waging a bloody mayhem in the Muslim world (Chilcot) and destabilizing Pakistan, the Prime Minister belatedly contacted a US Pakistani for a call to President elect Trump. Did Pakistan have no lobbyist in USA or the embassy was never alerted to this contingency. The ‘couldn’t care less’ attitude about President Trump indicated their mindset of elections that are frequently predefined and rigged in Pakistan. This brief call, and its contents later became an international joke.

Such incidents mark Pakistan’s policy bankruptcy. In contrast, the Indian NSA Ajit Doval is busy meeting his transition counter parts in USA which obviously means discussing Pakistan, while the Indian Diasporas is evenly spread amongst the Democrats and Republicans.

In Ayub Khan’s time, the policy spectrum was geared towards development, health and education. The impression created by so called democrats that Pakistan is still a security state owes more to non performing organs. With fourth year into its tenure, the present government has shown no aptitude for larger subjects like internal security, economic security and human resource development that all flow into foreign policy. Though the determinants of policy are read out in briefs and lectures, the modality papers to achieve them are absent. In contrast US policy objectives of 2016 like engagement, robust support, human rights, strong military and economics appear benign and are yet pursued relentlessly. When a government does not have the desire to lay priorities, it falls prey to whims and fixations.

So what is wrong with Pakistan’s policy making? The roots of the issue lie in the absence of a structure that can regulate the national power of Pakistan on a time continuum. The Parliament does nothing to enact a comprehensive framework in which all instruments of policy work in unison towards common objectives. The foreign policy is a hotchpotch of individual desires and personal supremacy.

While the world changes Pakistan is willingly perched on fallible. US objectives morphed into a triangle of instability in Middle East, Afghanistan and Ukraine. The stage managed Arab springs backfired in Libya, Yemen, Iraq and Syria. A fake revolution in Ukraine went wrong. US Withdrawal from Afghanistan never took place. The world began to drift away from uni-polarity. Militarily, Russia leads the riposte in Middle East and Ukraine; economically it is China while growing economies like Malaysia, Turkey, Brazil and India cannot be ignored. Sooner or later Japan and South Korea will have to make independent choices. Within the triangle of instability comprising Middle East, Ukraine and Afghanistan, USA and EU have been exposed. Pakistan’s military diplomacy was able to play a wildcard for its security which can become a game changer. Policy makers in Pakistan have neither appreciated these changes nor prepared contingency plans.

Foreign policy rather than a vacuum is intrinsically connected to aspirations of the people, leadership, national power, security, economics, sociology, geography and governance. Most importantly, these goals must fit into the international and regional environment towards which the entire country must strive in synergy. Each element of national power has political implications. It is the political economy that gels all elements in synergy. It is often alleged that the military has an over bearing effect on foreign policy. To an extent this may apply to relations with India and WOT, but what about other elements of national power that the government ignores. Do the departments of finance, investments, export promotion, industries, energy, agriculture and education have a similar leeway with foreign office?

Many apologists in Pakistan went hoarse propagating terms like civicus, globalization and liberalism. These are exploitative tools of trans-nationalism. They reflect the desires and objectives of global dominance. With Chilcot, Brexit and Trump’s election, the nation states have begun to reclaim spaces ceded to this exploitative notion of collectivism. This change in the basic template will challenge the cohesion in EU, NAFTA, APEC Arc and South America and be replaced by emergence of new economic corridors emerging from Eurasia and reaching out to Indian Ocean, Mediterranean, Europe, Africa and even Pacific Ocean. The fallout of terrorism created by Arab springs will continue to haunt mainland Europe.

The credit for laying the building blocks of this change go to Pakistan’s military diplomacy, who in order to deter international interventions in Balochistan dusted the old papers of Karakorum Highway into CPEC. Russia has also joined ranks. In 1970, a similar initiative to open China to USA had no benefits for Pakistan in 1971. It is to be seen how the GOP pursues its larger objectives. As it seems, the government is short of plans to convert it into a boon for the country. The night mare is that CPEC may end up like trans-Siberian Highway.

In the regional environment, Pakistan faced a barrage of flak in 2016. India persisted with its bulwark approach against Pakistan. It successfully co-opted Afghanistan with the tacit approval of USA and EU. Consequently Pakistan was subjected to Indian propaganda, support to terrorist groups from Afghan soil and violations of Line of Control in Kashmir. Amusingly, these violations always erupted when Pakistan’s government was under pressure from the political opposition or military pressure over counter terrorism. Schisms within the Pakistani establishment were clearly visible throughout the year.

In March this year, the Prime Minister of India paid an unexpected personal visit to Lahore. The visit coincided with the unearthing of an extensive Indian spy and terrorism network in Pakistan led by a serving Indian naval officer Gulbashan Yadev. The stuttering by the government over the issue indicates its preoccupations. The government willingly ignores that this is a case of spying where most evidence is collected through painstaking and time consuming collation of information; that many leads and characters have to be deliberately concealed and subjected to surveillance to reach the furthest tentacles. Is a volte face imminent?

The opportunity to internationally exploit the situation in Indian held Kashmir was lost. Barring protests by civil society, the government only paid lip service to the cause of Kashmiri people. Right when the movement in IHK had peaked, the government decided elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir that dampened the Pakistan side of the border. Then a single incident diverted all international attention and ire towards Pakistan.

Dawn Leaks were most damaging. These planted revelations were identical to Indian allegations against Pakistan’s military and Intelligence establishment. A part of Hilary Clinton’s election campaign was built on these leaks using the term of Nuclear Suicide Bombers. But as the Quetta Commission Report reveals, it is the federal government that has provided space to terrorist organizations to create mayhem in Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan.

India used Dawn Leaks to co-opt Afghanistan in anti Pakistan propaganda. USA and West rather than accept defeat in this primordial land used Dawn Leaks to shift all blame on Pakistan’s military and intelligence establishment.

This was despite General Retired David Petraeus assertively giving Pakistan a clean chit.

But the game of chance has opened avenues for Pakistan. CPEC is an international game changer that can benefit Pakistan. The following areas are crucial.

First, Pakistan, Iran and India have to find an amicable way to resolve most contentious issues and make a regional block to extract dividends from CPEC. If India does not agree, then Pakistan has no choice but to isolate it.

Secondly, Pakistan has to invest in its people. It has to harness its potential of home led sustainable growth, exports, energy sufficiency and robust agriculture to become economically viable to infuse value addition into CPEC.

Last but not least, Pakistan has to truly move towards a welfare state rather than one hinged on security and fiefdoms. The Comilla Plan with minor modifications has to be rebooted.