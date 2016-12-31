ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that Kashmir liberation struggle would continue until complete liberation of Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) and entire state's accession to Pakistan.



In a statement issued in Islamabad on Saturday, the AJK Prime Minister said that the Kashmiri youth had taken the liberation struggle in their hands and after the martyrdom of Burhan Wani, they had intensified it.

He said his government would utilise all resources to raise the voice of the oppressed people of Jammu Kashmir at international level.



He said Indian government's expansionist designs and hostilities can trigger another war between Pakistan and India, which will be very dangerous for South Asia.