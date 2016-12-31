Functioning of the Local Governments in the Punjab remained a dream in the outgoing year although elections on all three tiers of this system have been held albeit at the fag end.

Comprising 65 per cent population of the country, Punjab, lagged behind all provinces in completing the process of elections. The ruling PML-N, achieved landslide victory in the polls in this province yet this party continued to struggle with issues till end of the year.

Stalled since October 2009, the Punjab badly needed the system operation at the earliest to address petty problems and issues of the masses at the local level which had been badly overshadowed by the government focus on the mega projects and other schemes of political turn. The system being a means to settle domestic, family matters and local demographic registration etc., had to also mitigate the burden on the courts and save money on the masses. The piling up of litigation of the case of such nature also continued. At this stage, when Mayors, Deputy Mayors, chairmen and vice chairmen have been elected the matter of Lord Mayor Lahore Metropolitan Corporation and restraint order against polls in Rawalpindi and Nankana Districts and some others issue are taking time to press the LG system into service. The government side is hopeful the institution being functional in January yet it would largely depend on the judicial decisions.

This third and last phase of the direct elections in Punjab had been completed on December 5, 2015 following which a long slumber hit further proceedings due to amendments in the Local Governments Act of 2013, political tussles, litigation and the differences and groupism within the ruling party.

At the start of the preceding year, the government functionaries raised hopes among the masses about the LG system in Punjab being operational at the most by February however, the subsequent political tussle emanating from certain controversial amendments in the law and unopposed elections of the candidates of the ruling candidates in the direct polls, mounted litigations which, along with other political factors, hurdled further action on the LG. For a man of intelligence it sounded like a tailored-made situation for the ruling side to linger on completion of election as its attention was captured by the challenges within the party on the nominations of candidates for the top seats in addition to those posed by the political rivals on the Panama scam, news-gate scandal and the commission findings on the failed NAP execution and now the reported lack of funds to run the local government system half way down the financial year.

The opposition raised in protest against the government when it affected changes in the law to set the vogue of show-of hand for election to the top seats of the system instead of secret balloting which was originally envisaged in the Act. Another feature which proved thorny for the opposition was nominations of the persons on the reserved seats proportionate to the strength of every political party in the direct elections instead of their polls. The government also increased number of towns in the cities to let each one million people in a municipal corporation have the deputy mayor. The PTI, the JI and some private parties led these matters to the High Court putting brakes on the further process of the LG. The Punjab government had informally named former deputy Mayor and MNA Khwaja Ahmad Hassan as Lord Mayor of the Lahore Metropolitan Corporation but his unopposed election in UC 107 Lahore was called to question before the court, hence providing another excuse to linger on the LG completion.

The amendments in question were withdrawn when Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif prior to his departure to London for open heart surgery in April last desired earliest operation of the LG institution. After recalling the ordinances, through the amendments were brought in, the government brought in another amendment in the Act empowering LG representatives to auction or lease out immovable public property with prior approval of the government. This all happened around the corner of the Punjab budget for the year 2016-17 which created a scenario not conducive for pushing ahead the LG process as the finances to run this system was subject to House approval.

Later the election commission, announced second tier of polls on the reserved seats in August but the LHC passed an interim order against it after the Opposition questioned changes in the number of reserved seats. The ECP moved the SC and polls on the reserved seats took place in phases from 8 to 21 November when names of the winners were notified.

Overall in Punjab, the PML-N emerged as the strongest party after about 90 per cent of 2700 independently elected candidates joined this party as they had come up victorious in open contest on the permission of the party leadership.

In the final phase, the PML-N which is sure to sway the LG institution in Punjab came across difficult situation when a number of party legislators and the bradery-based groups of the N-League, vied for the tickets for their respective candidates for mayor, deputy mayors, chairmen and vice chairmen seats at all tiers. The independents also joined to invigorate these groups and Parliamentarians based camps. In this situation the party had left the fight open to various groups on a number of seats and own up the winners. The PML-N has so far won 27 of 33 district councils seats and all 11 Municipal Corporations seats and over 150 of the total 182 municipal committees seats.

The LG process is likely to be completed by the end of January, about 14 months of the next general elections. The PTI has come up harsh over its party winners who defying the party decision voted the PML-N candidates. The PPP has alleged the ruling party of manipulation in the last phase of the elections after it lost seats in Rahim Yar Khan where it was sure to win. The experts opine that the PML-N has although, achieved landslide victory yet many challenges awaits it at the LG from within the party and the opposition. The vital test of the government will be use of this basic institution to deal with the Opposition--which has threatened to oust the PM through protest move—without disturbing the fundaments of the system and requirements of Article 140A of the Constitution.