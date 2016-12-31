In a shootout in Sargodha two alleged kidnappers have been killed while two other accomplices fled in Kot Momin area on Saturday.

The police said the kidnappers had allegedly abducted a youngster Atif Nazeer in August 16 and demanded Rs 1.5 million ransom from his family. The victim’s family agreed to pay ransom and reached the Kidnappers,s hideout with money. Meanwhile police took action and exchange of firing took place between kidnappers and police. The police killed two kidnappers Amir Shahzad and Qaiser while their two accomplices fled the scene.

The police have also recovered the body of abducted youngster from Kidnappers,s house. The body was shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.