KARACHI: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan has appealed to the government to arrest the culprits involved in Badia factory fire and their cases should be tried in military courts.

Addressing a press conference at Insaaf House today he said, all the people named by Rehman Bhola must be arrested immediately. He demanded the trial of Baldia Factory fire case in military court so that there is no pressure on the judges and the witnesses were not influenced by the mafia.

He said the people of Karachi standby Inspector General Police Sindh and whoever he met appreciated the job done by A.D. Khawaja. He supported reforms in Sindh Police.