ABBOTTABAD: A dead body of a three-year-old abducted girl has been recovered by the police. Two people have been arrested involved in her abduction and murder today.

As per details, two alleged culprits Hassan and Touseef abducted a three-year-old girl near her house in Abbottabad city. Later they demanded ransom from her family. They murdered the girl upon non-payment.

The police traced the men through telephones and conducted a raid during which both Hassan and Touseef were arrested. Body of the girl was packed in a bag when it was recovered, later it was shifted to hospital.

According to the police, the men are relatives of the girl’s family. A case has been registered against them.