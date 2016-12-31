RAHIM YAR KHAN/SAHIWAL - Two Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials were injured in a suicide attack took place outside a mosque situated near the CTD office in Shafi Town while the attacker was succumbed to injuries here on Friday.

According to police sources, a Burqa-clad attacker blew himself up near the mosque Khatam un Nabiyeen in Shafi Town where people including the CTD officials were coming out from the mosque after Juma Prayer.

Two CTD officials Qamar Abbasi and Nadeem were injured when they tried to stop and frisk the attacker. Rescue 1122 workers immediately shifted the injured to Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital.

When contacted, DCO Jameel Ahmed said that the two officials were injured in the attack. DPO Zeeshan Asgher said that the attacker was to target CTD DSP Ashraf. A special team from Bahawalpur would investigate into the issue, he added. As per a TV channel report, there were two attackers, a man and a burqa-clad individual. The burqa-clad attacker allegedly blew themselves up while the other fled, according to rescue officials.

Deputy Superintendent Police Chaudhry Ashraf also said the explosion was a suicide attack.

Local police sources claimed two Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials were targeted by the attackers as they come out of the mosque after Friday prayers. The mosque is situated close to a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) office.

"Some people were injured. We are still receiving details about the attack. The CTD is conducting operations all over Punjab. Threats do exist. This has happened before, when a CTD officer was targeted. CTD officers are aware of the threat alert," Law Minister Rana Sanaullah was quoted by the TV channel as saying.

The law minister added that officials have not been able to verify the number of attackers and the nature of the attack as yet. Rescue officials reached the site of the blast and police cordoned off the area, eyewitnesses told Dawn. A search operation was launched in the aftermath of the attack.

In Sahiwal, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Acting District Officer Mirza Muhammad Asif and his driver Saeed Ahmed were critically injured in an attack by two armed motorcyclists at Morr Shadab Town on Sahiwal-Lahore Road.

The injured were admitted to Civil Hospital Sahiwal where Asif was later referred to Lahore in critical condition.

The acting district officer was taken by his driver Saeed Ahmed by his car (864-LE) at 9am. At Shadab Town bridge two unknown motorcyclists fired at them and ran away after firing due to which Asif and Saeed got injuries and were taken to the hospital. Police said that it was target killing attempt. He said that Ghala Mandi and team of CTD was doing investigations and police will arrest the accused soon.