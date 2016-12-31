Pakistan rise to No 1 in Tests

This was arguably the biggest achievement by the Pakistan Cricket team this year, after they for the very first time in history became the Number One Test side in August. Misbah men subsequently rose to the top spot in the ICC's Test rankings dethroning India, following the latter’s washed out Test against West Indies in Trinidad and Pakistan captain received ICC Test mace from ICC chief executive David Richardson in Lahore.

Spirit of the Cricket Award for Misbah

Misbah once again made the nation proud, after he became the first Pakistani to be awarded the ICC Spirit of the Cricket Award in December. The award was presented by the cricket's governing body for Misbah’s contribution towards the Pakistan cricket and inspiring them to become the Number One Test side. Misbah also enjoyed one of the greatest years as a cricket captain, after he dethroned the legendry Imran Khan to become the country’s most-capped and successful Test skipper.

Milestone year for Azhar Ali

Azhar ALi's overall tally of 1155 runs in Test cricket in 2016 is the third highest by a Pakistan batsman in a year after Mohammad Yousuf's 1788 and Younus Khan's 1179 in 2006. He also became the first Pakistani to score two double hundreds in a calendar year and first to hit a double ton in Australia. Azhar also became the fourth Pakistani batman to score triple hundred against West Indies in UAE and the first batsmen to achieve this milestone in Day-Night Test cricket.

Yasir Shah’s rise to top

Yasir Shah rises to the top of the Test bowling rankings following his 10-wicket haul against England at Lord’s. The 30-year-old became the first leg-spinner to head the rankings since Shane Warne in 2005. He is the first Pakistan bowler to top the list since Mushtaq Ahmed in 1996. Yasir also became the fastest Asian bowler and the joint second fastest of all time to reach the milestone of 100 wickets in terms of number of Tests played.

Babar in the company of greats

Babar Azam grasped the world cricket in early October, after he achieved a rare feat of hitting three back to back centuries against the West Indies in the games 50 over format. Azam became the third Pakistani batsman after Zaheer Abbas and Saeed Anwar and the eighth overall, to achieve this milestone, whereas he also became the highest run-getter in a three-match bilateral series with 360 runs, overtaking South Africa’s Quinton De Kock’s tally.

Push-ups frenzy grips the world

At the age of 42, Misbah became the sixth-oldest man to score a century in Tests; the veteran celebrated this feat by getting down to do a series of push-ups as a gratitude gesture at army trainers for their hard work with the team. The push-ups celebration then took over the cricketing world as well as the nation, after sportsman, politicians, celebrities and common folk alike delve into the push-ups addiction.

Return of Aamir on international stage

One of the biggest news in the world of cricket was the return of Pakistans ace fast bowler Muhammad Aamir to the international cricket in January. Aamir returned to international cricket amid much criticism among the cricketing world. The left-armer represented his homeland for the first time since his five year suspension against New Zealand in a Twenty20 match. Aamir has produced mediocre performances so far as cricket fans hoping his return to lethal form of old days.

Asad’s Gabba heroics

Asad Shafiq produced undoubtedly the best performance for team Pakistan in the longest format of the game in 2016, as he scored a breathtaking 137 off 207 balls, which nearly took Misbah’s men over the line as they fell incredibly close to the world-record target of 490. The best part of Shafiq’s innings was the way he handled the pressure while playing with the tail. Even though Pakistan lost the match, Shafiq was awarded man of the match.