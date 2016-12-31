ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain conferred awards to senior military leadership in recognition of their valuable services at a ceremony in Islamabad on Saturday.



Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat were awarded with Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military).



Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani, National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and federal ministers, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Navy Chief Admiral Zakaullah and other officials were present in the ceremony.



Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat became the 17th Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) of Pakistan on November 28 while General Qamar Javed Bajwa took charge as the 16th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on November 29.



After the ceremony, CJCSC General Hayat and COAS General Bajwa called on President Mamnoon Hussain.



The President congratulated them for being conferred the awards and hoped that the entire country and the nation would benefit from their professional capabilities.