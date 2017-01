RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday telephoned Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and wished him well for the upcoming year 2017.

Qamar Javed Bajwa called up Chief Executive and Army Chief of Afghanistan and conveyed them his best wishes for year 2017.

He also pledged to work together for peace in the region, adding peace in both countries is in greater interest of the region.

On this occasion, Afghan leadership invited him for a visit to Afghanistan.