SARGODHA-Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad has assumed the charge as vice chancellor of the University of Sargodha here on Friday.

He is a prominent scientist and former Pakistan Chair at Oxford University. He was appointed on the distinguished position till further orders by Governor Punjab/Chancellor University of Sargodha on Tuesday. Dr Ishtiaq will be on deputation from Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), where he was serving as Director School of Politics and International Relations. Before resuming his service at QAU last year, he held the prestigious position of Pakistan Chair/Quaid-i-Azam Fellow at St Antony's College, University of Oxford, UK for five years (2010-2015).

He was also a senior research fellow at the Centre for International Studies, Oxford University. Before joining QAU in 2005 as associate professor, he served as Vice Chair/Assistant Professor of International Relations at Eastern Mediterranean University, North Cyprus and as senior research fellow at Area Study Centre, QAU, where he did his PhD in 1996.

He was also a senior journalist before serving as diplomatic correspondent of The Nation and Editorial Assistant of The Muslim.

Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad has several awards and fellowships to his credit, including a gold medal from late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto for writing on human rights issues. He was a Fulbright Scholar at the University of California, Santa Barbara, USA.

Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad has published extensively on contemporary Pakistani politics and foreign policy as well as South Asian peace and security issues. His latest publication is an edited volume released last month by RoutIedge, UK, titled Pakistan's Democratic Transition: Change and Persistence. He has spoken widely at several international forums, including UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, and in various countries of Asia and Europe as well as in the Unites States. He is also a regular contributor to local and foreign media.