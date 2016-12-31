SAHIWAL:-A youth stabbed to death his teenage cousin after her parents turned down his marriage proposal here on Friday. The police said that the accused, resident of Chak 97/6-R wanted to tie the knot with his first cousin. His uncle, however, refused to give his daughter's hand in marriage to him. Disappointed at the refusal, the youth stabbed his cousin with a sharp-edged knife, killing her on the spot. The body was shifted to hospital for autopsy and the police registered a case against the murderer.