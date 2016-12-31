LALAMUSA-Former PPP Punjab president Mian Manzoor Wattoo has said that a grand anti-government alliance is essential for stopping the rulers from taking anti-public steps and to bring them on the right track.

He was talking to local party leaders and workers at PPP Lalamusa office while he was on way to Sara-e-Alamgir to attend the death anniversary of his old comrade Ch Farooq Shaheed.

The PPP, he added, had initiated its efforts under the energetic leadership of Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to form a strong opposition alliance which ultimately would exert pressure on the govt to solve national issues such as corruption, panama leaks, unemployment, price hike, health, education, and loadshedding of gas and electricity.

The proposed grand opposition alliance would constrain PML-N government to change its anti-people policies, he hoped. The PPP stalwart was of the view that wrong policies of government has brought the country on the brink of disaster, the farmers are crying, about 10 million children in Punjab are out of schools and forced to child labour, end of power loadshedding by 2018 is only a slogan, he said.

On the other side, the Hafizabad administration claimed that the Punjab government is committed to imparting quality education to the children of labourers particularly children of brick-kiln workers for making them a useful and responsible citizens,

The DCO said government is providing free of cost books, notebooks, school shoos, uniforms and financial assistance to parents of the children. He expressed by the while addressing District Vigilance Committee for Welfare of Bricks Kiln Labourers held here.

He said that labour and social security departments were duty bound to mark and registered children less than 14 years old of bricks kiln labourers so that Education Department could ensure steps for their enrollment and imparting free of cost education to the children. He said that government desired to curb poverty, illiteracy, terrorism and extremism to promote education.

It is vision of the Chief Minister of the Punjab that no any child should deprive of education due to less resources or poverty, he said and added that exploitation of the kiln workers could be eradicated to provide all basic facilities to children of them and destination of economic self-reliance and prosperity could only be achieve to promote education in the country.

He directed the officers of Social Security Department to ensure registration of all kiln workers on priority basis and abide by all bricks kilns owners to deposit their contribution so that healthcare, educational and other facilities could be provided to labourers earliest.

EDO Education, Iftikhar Nawaz Virk informed the meeting that cash vouchers have been issued for providing educational facilities to 350 brick kilns children while uniform have been provided to 166 children in the district so far. The DCO directed EDO Finance Fukharul Islam Dogar to verify distribution of financial assistance and other facilities to children of bricks kiln workers and their parents.