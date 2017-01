Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has congratulated S. M. Munir Patron-in-Chief, Iftikhar Ali Malik, Chairman, and all members of United Business Group (UBG) for sweeping the elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) for the year 2017 and hoped that UBG winning team would work hard for resolving the key issues of business community of the country.