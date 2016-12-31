KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan hailed the decision of Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan to form a fresh bench to hear the Panamagate issue; however, he voiced disappointment with the former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali.

Addressing a press conference here at Insaf House Saturday, the PTI chief has expressed hope that the case will expeditiously be heard without any further delay saying, “I have full confidence in the new bench. And, I will accept whatever the ruling it gives.”

He furthermore remarked the lawyers should not have gone to vacations while the hearing of this landmark case was pending before the court.

The PTI’s vote bank is enhancing, not diminishing, he claimed.