KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan yesterday alleged armed groups were present in the Punjab and called for action under the National Action Plan.

“We had all signed the National Action Plan to ensure that no armed groups would be allowed to operate in Pakistan,” Khan said.

The PTI chairman said there was a possibility of unity among the opposition parties over the Panama Leaks case under the leadership of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

He expressed these views while talking to media men during the second day of his visit to Karachi. PTI leaders, including Dr Arif Alvi, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Haleem Adil Sheikh and others, were also present on the occasion.

Imran said there was possibility of a grand alliance, however, he criticised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zaradri, saying what exactly meant was he would cry if the federal government did not meet his four demands. Bilawal had made four demands, but has adopted a soft stance against PML-N, he added.

Khan said there was no need of Jewish conspiracy in the presence of Fazlur Rehman in the country. He accused the JUI-F chief and the prime minister of committing corruption, adding they were supporting each other to protect their interests. Khan said Nawaz Sharif’s entire family was involved in the Panama leaks. “PML-N lies, but does not know how to conceal it,” he remarked.

Talking about restructuring PTI in Karachi, he said the party leaders had been directed to strengthen the party in Karachi and the workers violating the discipline had nothing to do with PTI. He said the party organisational structure would be finalised before the next general elections.

“The party secured second largest votes from Karachi in general election 2013; we are confident to represent all Karachiites after the victory in the next general election at both national and provincial assemblies,” he claimed.

To a question about MQM-Pakistan and MQM-London chapter politics, Imran said the people should offer Nawafil for getting rid of Altaf Hussain.

Earlier, addressing the workers at Insaf House here, Imran claimed Karachi was the city of PTI as it had the people having political maturity. A conspiracy had been hatched to stop development in Karachi, but now the people of the city were becoming a part of national politics, he averred and claimed PTI would emerge victorious in the next general elections.

The PTI chairman vowed to throw out conventional system and said political mafia was making billions of rupees through this system. “We are fighting the elements and will not give them space. We have to learn from our mistakes to move forward. We have to make ourselves perfect that would drive people behind us. Today in KP political mafia’s alliance is trying to defeat PTI, but these forces would not achieve its nefarious agenda as our party remains untied,” said Imran.

Imran urged the PTI local leaders to speed up the PTI Karachi chapter membership campaign in the city to reach out to grassroots level. “Upcoming months are important for PTI as we are reorganizing the party structure and the future belongs to us,” added Imran Khan.

Khan also convened a meeting with former Sindh home minister Zulfiqar Mirza at his residence and condoled with him the death of his mother.

Later, addressing his workers and supporters after inaugurating PTI’s membership camp at Landhi, Imran said passion of youth and love of the people for PTI here was enough to prove that Karachi would witness a change soon. He said PTI had initiated membership campaign across Karachi to gather the people under the platform of the party. “We will change the destiny of Karachi after coming to power,” claimed Imran.

The PTI chairman said some elements had been practicing dirty politics since decades for their own gains while the citizens were deprived of basic facilities, including safe drinking water, cleanliness, employment, education and health. His party would struggle along with the Karachiites for their rights, he affirmed. “I am going to pay key attention to Karachi after the finalisation of the Panama Leaks case,” he stated.

He said the citizens do not have confidence on Sindh police and this department requires reforms on immediate basis. PTI has depoliticised police in KP and the same practice would be done in Sindh, he added.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan, at a meeting with a PTI Law Forum delegation, directed the lawyers to activate the forum across the province. He said lawyers have played a key role for the supremacy of the judiciary in the country, urging them to raise a voice for the deprived people.

NNI adds: Imran Khan also chaired a meeting of the divisional office bearers of PTI at the PTI headquarters in the metropolis and gave an interview to a private television channel. He also announced to hold a public meeting at Mazar-e-Quaid, but did not give its date.