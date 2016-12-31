India has a record of having edgy relations with all its neighbours, thanks to its hegemonic and devilish designs in the South Asian political calculus. Even countries hostile to each other had had a tradition of only covertly launching intriguing plots, but India has gone so glaringly daring that it has declared an overt war in Balochistan, FATA, Gilgit-Balitistan, specifically against China Pakistan Economic Corridor. In his video leak available on social media, Ajit Doval, India’s National Security Advisor, seems hurling threats to rip apart Balochistan by activating the already existing “network of sleeper cells consisting of around 3,000 agents as and when the time arises.” Recently Subramynum Swami of India has threatened to cut Pakistan in five pieces.

Coercive tactics being applied on the unarmed innocent people of Indian Occupied Kashmir are a major part of India’s grand design, which is aimed at blocking the China Pakistan corridor route. A highly intriguing video has been made viral on the internet that addresses the audience as to how it is so important for India to fail the CPEC at all costs. So the recent unprovoked firing on the Line of Control must be seen as a new dimensional war towards its recently evolved multi-faceted strategy of maneuvering across the LoC as well as some parts of the Working Boundary. The surgical strike hoax depicts that the propaganda through media, namely the cyber warfare, is the basic component tool of the enemy design. Thanks to the vigilant Pakistan Armed Forces and its Intelligence apparatus that have not only seemingly got hold of the enemy plan but also successfully deterred such attempts.

The latest revival of indigenous Kashmir struggle with the martyrdom of young gun Burhan Wani had actually maddened the Modi regime as the real fire-mender. The recent Kashmir uprising against Delhi, which had earlier been waged in parts because of the native causes, has now reportedly become a regular campaign because this time none else but India itself is the cause of stoking the fire with unleashing reign of terror, torture and barbarism on the unarmed masses of IOK. This time the brutal Indian army was caught off guard and still a quarter-century later it fails to kneel down the indigenous Kashmiri struggle for freedom. Needless to say, the fresh blood will further flow, on border with courtesy of BSF and atrocities will also further increase in IOK.

In fact India has committed blunders which it now keeps compounding, in its bid to quell the freedom movement. Yashwant Sinha, India’s former foreign minister has rightly identified the problem i.e. the Kashmiri Muslim really wants to be free from what it perceives to be the yoke of infidel rule. Eminent scholar Dr Arun Dhati Roy has advised New Delhi to address the Kashmir issue because it virtually remains no part of India. A similar call was given by eminent Indian parliamentarian Mani Shankar Ayer that Modi will have to stop its coercive policy especially towards the people of Kashmir. “If the plebiscite had been held in 1948 or even for two decades thereafter, Kashmiris would quite possibly have voted to be with Pakistan.”

Unlike the Indian designs, the region has been witnessing diverse changes in favour of Pakistan, which the Indians cannot tolerate. Pakistan has opened its doors with China and it is reaching out to Russia and Central Asian States. Iran, a country that has had cordial relations with India, has showed its willingness to benefit from the CPEC, despite the fact that India is building Iran’s Chabahar port close to Gwadar. America has officially declared that it has no problem with the CPEC and that it supports Pakistan’s economic uplift. Pakistan has offered regional countries to join the project and benefit from it together.

This has baffled the Indians. They have now evolved a strategy to utilize every possible option to undo the new dimensions in Pak-China cooperative measures. CPEC is a one thing that India cannot digest as a game changer in the region. So its bid to creating stumbling blocks and impeding progress on CPEC should not be taken as a normal act of the adversary. As Mushahid Hussain mentioned, Pakistan is indebted to China for selecting Pakistan for the CPEC project because Beijing had other options as well. India’s unleashing of terror in Kashmir was not without reason.

Keeping a permanent unrest across LoC is nothing but a cunning device to interrupt the CPEC and other economic goals of Pakistan.

Actually India is approaching a diplomatic route to stop the construction of CPEC in Gilgit Baltistan which it considers to be an integral part of its territory. Moreover, Indian spin doctors duly managed by RAW, have resorted to promoting and supporting anti Pakistan elements like Abdul Hamid Khan, Chairman of so called Balawaristan and Senge Hasnan Sering, President of Institute for GB, etc to proliferate unfounded facts against Pakistan. Such elements, devoid of any local support and living abroad, are being portrayed as true representatives of GB at various international forums. There are also strong footprints of foreign intelligence agencies engaged in espionage against the CPEC and nurturing GB based militant groups. The overall rise in sectarian tensions during recent past was result of these notorious efforts.

India has established a mega project under the auspices of RAW in order to sabotage the CPEC. The recent arrest of Kulbushan Yadav from Balochistan has amply exposed India’s inimical activities of exploiting the Baloch sub nationalists against the CPEC. As on one hand this arrest has embarrassed India internationally, at the same time it has communicated to India as well as the world community that our intelligence agencies are second to none and fully capable of fulfilling their responsibility of thwarting all threats to Pakistan. Realizing the significance, sensitivity and gravity of security challenges to CPEC, Pakistan’s national and military leadership acted with impudence and took appropriate measures to thwart all Indian threats.

In future, by using connections with militant outfits, India may step up its activities like kidnapping or murdering the Chinese personnel and Pakistani nationals, bombings of installations and acts of violence, etc. It seems only CPEC is not the target because China is helping Pakistan also in producing plutonium at the Chinese built Kyushu reactor and will also sell 8 submarines worth $5 billion, which will give a quantum jump to Pakistan Navy’s sea capability. After the completion of CPEC, Pakistan may become a trade hub in the region after Gwadar Port starts functioning fully and duty-free economic zones are set up. Many Central Asian states have also expressed interest in becoming part of the corridor.

Pakistan has to therefore get ready for a long and arduous war on a number of fronts. By thwarting the hoax of India’s surgical strike drama, Pakistan has exposed Indian designs of sabotage and fomenting terror across the country. Indian forces are being given a more fierce and tit for tat response on the LoC and Working Boundary. At the same time Pakistan has stepped up efforts to ensure foolproof security of the CPEC route from Khunjrab to Gwadar. A two divisions of well armed and well trained force has been raised to man the route and deter any attempt of sabotage by the enemy. Pakistan has made it clear on India that its complex and compound coercive measure will not stop us from heading towards our goals come what may. The new leadership of army has reiterated this resolve to safeguard every inch of the Motherland by all means and at all costs.

