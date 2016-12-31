ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Anwar Zaheer Jamali on Friday administered oath of office to Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, chief justice of Peshawar High Court as judge of the Supreme Court in a simple but dignified ceremony. Judges of the Supreme Court, the attorney general for Pakistan, advocate general Islamabad, senior lawyers and law officers, officers of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan and Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad, attended the ceremony. Arbab Muhammad Arif, registrar conducted the proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan also attended the ceremony.