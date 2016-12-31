PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday formally launched its population policy that envisages promoting a prosperous, healthy, educated, and knowledge-based society.

In this connection, a ceremony was held in the provincial capital. Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for Population Welfare Shakeel Ahmad was chief guest on the occasion. The ceremony was also attended by members from national and provincial assemblies, members from academia, government and non-government organisations, as well as representatives of donor agencies, a press stamen issued here by KP Population Welfare Department said.

The policy aims a society where every pregnancy is planned, every child nurtured and cared for, and all citizens are provided with an opportunity and choice for improved quality of life as per their aspirations, the statement further read.

The policy envisages high level of political commitment, resource allocation, mainstreaming population in the development process, good governance and leadership, accountability, highly skilled, trained and motivated human resource and collaboration among various sectors. It focuses on teenage girls and adolescence, women empowerment, effective monitoring and evaluation, effective communication skills, expansion of services, linkages with other line departments, partners and community based organisations, public-private partnerships, and effective and meaningful use of media.

The policy envisages effective communication efforts of advocacy, motivation and for family planning through easily available and affordable services. To improve the ratio of contraceptives’ use, quality family planning services, targeted counselling, extensive follow-up and adequate contraceptive supplies would be ensured. In this regard, the support by lady health workers (LHWs) would be pursued effectively for covering all rural areas of the province and to strengthen linkages with the communities.

Provincial ministries and departments, especially in social, economic and environmental sectors, would be primarily responsible for implementation of the population policy, the statement said.

The statement read that KP had 8.5 per cent covered area of the country, which is occupied by 12.9 per cent of the country’s population. Population of the province increased almost six times over the last six decades from 4.5 million in 1951 to 26.7 million in 2015, resulting in youthful population in the age range of 15-29 years to around 31 per cent in 2014. In order to stabilise population’s growth rate, the government has set population specific targets and objectives and an implementation frame work to control the highly unregulated population growth rate, the statement said.

The concerns spelt out in the policy pertain to problems associated with poverty, gender discrimination, and environmental degradation, gross socio-economic inequities between the rich and the poor and between urban and rural sections of the population. Furthermore, premature mortality, the threat of HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases and teenage pregnancies are also catered in the policy.

The policy is more result oriented regarding creation of a balance in population size and per capita access to goods and services for sustainable development and improvement in quality of life. The policy is framed with an aim to develop a vision, recognise existing problems, outline solution for them, and set medium- and long-term population related targets.