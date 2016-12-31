Conflicts aren’t uncommon when it comes to the relationship between the neighbouring duo of India and Pakistan; tranquillity and peace seem almost – almost – to be a myth. Indeed, the patch of history shared by the two is littered with clashes both major and minor, diplomatic and military, economic and social. However, even in this most monotonously tragic of themes, 2016 holds its own niche – a niche of volatility and enraged, yet passive, hostility.

Even the harshest of India’s and Narendra Modi’s critics in the Pakistani ranks would accept, even if reluctantly, that it was the Indian PM who first extended the hand of friendship to his Pakistani counterpart when he paid him a surprise visit on the 25th of December, almost exactly a year ago. The visit and the tweets that followed created an environment of neighbourly warmth that can aptly be summed up in the Indian Foreign Minister, Sushma Swaraj’s tweet which insisted, “That’s like a statesman. Padosi se aise hi rishte hone chahiyen” (“This is the kind of relationship one should have with neighbours”).

Of course, who, amongst us, on both sides of the border, hasn’t dropped in unannounced on their neighbours for a quick cup of tea and a short, friendly chat (or to borrow a half a cup of sugar, for that matter)?

The only catch: India for Pakistan – and vice versa – isn’t quite the harmless, toothless, grey-headed, retired neighbouring grandma that you go to for safety (and ever-fresh gulab jaman) if you get locked out of your own house. Instead, it is the grumpy, middle-aged couple living next-door that quarrels all day, guards its Wi-Fi like a hawk, and dumps its trash on your lawn instead of taking it out to the bins.

Yes, not the kind of neighbour you would want to drop in on just to say, “Hey, how’s it going in Balochistan?”

Considering this – the level of perpetual frigidity in the two’s relationship – however, Narendra Modi’s decision to visit Pakistan out of the blue seems even more daring and commendable (for all but the INC, of course). Or so it would have been, had the ensuing twelve months not exposed the man and his government so brutally on the global stage.

Almost as if waiting in the bushes for the Indo-Pak relationship to reach rosier terrain, militants took PM Modi’s visit to Lahore as a cue and launched an attack on the Indian Air force Base in Pathankot, on January 2nd, 2016. The attack resulted in the deaths of 7 Indian security personnel and 1 civilian, and was later claimed to have been orchestrated by the United Jihad Council, the Kashmir-based umbrella organization of terror outfits, that India claims is being run by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence. After this attack, like an animal wounded by someone it had just begun to warm up to, India coiled back into its shell and never really left it till date.

Six months later, the Indian forces struck and assassinated popular Hizb-ul-Mujahideen leader, Burhan Wani, on July 8, 2016, which triggered a wave of uprisings in Kashmir. Wani – in life and death – seemed to have given a fresh drive to the Kashmiri freedom movement because he was seen as the face of the next generation of Kashmiri freedom fighters. So popular was he in Kashmir that, despite restrictions, his funeral was attended by a sea of mourners. The number was reported to be so big that there wasn’t even space to offer the funeral prayers for the deceased. Resultantly, following Burhan Wani’s death, Kashmiris rose up in numbers like they hadn’t since the ‘90s, coming out on the streets and demanding freedom. To curb this fresh movement, India, in haste, cracked down on people it claimed to be its own citizens, leaving dozens dead and hundreds more disabled.

India’s fresh wave of brutality attracted attention from all over the world; naturally, Pakistan led the critical rhetoric against its neighbour’s condemnable actions, with PM Nawaz Sharif singling out Indian state-sanctioned violence in Kashmir in his speech at UNGA, in September 2016.

Meanwhile, also in September, an Indian military post was attacked for the second time in the same year. This time, it was Uri in Indian Occupied Kashmir, where four militants shot and killed 19 Indian military personnel. If Pathankot was the flame, Uri was the fuel that set the entire house alight and burnt it to the ground.

The attack in Uri set a cycle of unfortunate, mostly incredibly unsporting decisions on the part of our neighbour, into motion. India cancelled its participation of the 19th SAARC Summit, which was to be held in Islamabad, resulting in the eventual cancellation of the whole event. Things escalated faster than even before in the country, as Pakistani artists were shunned and bans were demanded on their movies. Pakistan reciprocated by banning the screening of Indian movies in the country, altogether.

However, despite diplomatic relations reaching a recent low, Pakistan’s Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz still took part in the 6th Heart of Asia Conference on December 4, 2016 taking place in Amritsar, where he was not even allowed to speak to the media. Furthermore, Pakistan’s junior hockey team was barred by the FIH (International Hockey Federation) from participating in the junior field hockey World Cup, which took place in the Indian city of Lucknow between December 8, 2016 and December 18, 2016. The statement of the FIH entailed that Pakistan was forcefully withdrawn from the tournament at the eleventh hour because the Pakistan Hockey Federation did not apply for the players’ visas, or confirm its participation in time. The PHF, however, rejected the allegation insisting that the reasons behind the FIH’s move were different, terming it “pre-planned”.

With the Indian Cricket Board – together with Indian cricketers – earlier refusing to play cricket with Pakistan, going as far as to requesting the ICC not to place the two cricket teams in the same pool in any upcoming multinational events, it is hardly a guess why Pakistan’s junior hockey team could not participate in the World Cup this year.

So despite starting the calendar year on a positive note, assuming the role of the generous neighbour, India scurried back in the opposite direction faster than Modi could say hello on December 25, 2015. Over the past twelve months, the biggest democracy in the world seems to have given the world a lesson in what not to do in modern diplomacy: sabotage all regional conferences, refuse to discuss pressing issues, repress and murder own people, mistreat diplomatic guests, insult and exile artists, and – quite literally – refuse to play ball with the “mean” neighbour.

Not quite statesman-like, is it now, Ms. Sushma Swaraj?