Edhi

Abdul Sattar Edhi was a Philanthropist, ascetic, and humanitarian who founded the Edhi Foundation which runs hospitals, homeless shelters, rehab centers, and orphanages across Pakistan. Born in Gujarat, British India, Edhi moved to Karachi where he established a free dispensary for Karachi's low-income residents.Over his life-time, Edhi Foundation expanded backed entirely with private donations including establishing a network of 1,800 minivan ambulances. By the time of his death Edhi was registered as a parent or guardian of nearly 20,000 children.

Junaid Jamshed

Junaid Jamshed was a recording artist, television personality, occasional actor, singer-songwriter, preacher and televangelist. After graduating with a degree in engineering from the UET, Jamshed briefly worked as a civilian contractor and engineer for the Pakistan Air Force before focusing on a musical career. Jamshed was in Chitral, along with one of his two wives, Nayha Junaid, for a Tablighi Jamaat mission. On 7 Dec 2016, the two were returning to Islamabad aboard PIA Flight 661, which crashed near Havelian, KPK, killing all on board.

Amjad Sabri

Amjad Farid Sabri was a singer and a proponent of the Sufi Muslim tradition. Son of Ghulam Farid Sabri of the Sabri Brothers, he emerged as one of South Asia's most prominent qawwali singers, often reciting poems written by his father and uncle. He was shot dead in Karachi in a targeted killing claimed by a splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban. Pakistani police and paramilitary arrested his alleged killers who have confessed to killing the renowned singer.

Fatima Surayya Bajia

Fatima Surayya Bajia was an Urdu novelist, playwright and drama writer of Pakistan. She was awarded various awards at home and abroad including Japan's highest civil award in recognition of her works. She also remained Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh province in Pakistan. She was also member of managing committee of Arts Council of Pakistan; Karachi. She died on 10 February 2016 in Karachi, Pakistan, aged 85 from throat cancer.

A Nayyar

A.Nayyar was a popular playback singer. He started his career in 1974 with a duet song. Nayyar always claimed famous singer Ahmed Rushdias an important contributor to his career as he learned screen playback from Rushdi.Nayyar and Akhlaq Ahmed remained dominant playback singers of the Pakistani film industry in the late 1970s and throughout the 1980s. Although he had a short era in the ever-sinking Pakistani film industry, he sang dozens of very popular songs.

Shahlyla Baloch

Shahlyla Ahmadzai Baloch was a Pakistani professional footballer who played as a forward for Balochistan United and the Pakistan national women's team. Baloch was the first Pakistani woman to score a hat-trick abroad during her stint in the Maldives. She represented Pakistan at the 2014 SAFF Women's Championship in Islamabad. She made the score sheet in Pakistan’s 4-1 victory over Bhutan at the 2014 SAFF Women’s Championship. S. Baloch died in a car accident on October 12, 2016 in Karachi.

Naseer Bhai

Famous TV personality Naseer Bhai, who was associated with programme Khabardar . Having memorized the lyrics of all Indian and Pakistani songs produced between 1950 and 1980, he was indeed a veritable encyclopedia of nearly three decades worth of music. He worked in several Pakistani private media channels. ”. He was known for his sharp memory of vintage movie songs, producers, singers and other relevant information.

Jehangir Bader

Jehangir Bader was a politician and Member of Senate of Pakistan, he served as Chairperson-Senate Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. Affiliated with Pakistan People Party since its inception, Jahangir Badar started his political career with the then PPP chairman Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Badar died on 13 November 2016 on his way to hospital following the heart attack. He was facing cardiac and kidney disorders. He died at 72 and funeral was offered at Punjab University, Lahore.

Mashooq Sultan

Prominent Pashto folk singer Mashooq Sultan died suffering from hepatitis and diabetes for the last couple of years. Her funeral prayers were offered at Peshawar with a large number of people. She was known as the queen of the stage and entertained the Pakhtuns with her folk and traditional songs for several decades. The winner of prestigious presidential award Mashooq Sultan was also honoured with more than 60 presents and medals for her services to Pashto music.

Qandeel Baloch

Qandeel Baloch was a model, actress, woman's rights activist and social media celebrity. Baloch rose to prominence due to her videos on social networks discussing her daily routine and various controversial issues. On 15 July 2016, Baloch was drugged and then asphyxiated by her brother Waseem while she was asleep at her parents' home in Multan. Her death was reported by her father Azeem. It was first reported as a shooting, but an autopsy report confirmed that Baloch was murdered by asphyxiation while she was asleep on the night.

Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali was a professional boxer and activist. He was widely regarded as one of the most significant and celebrated sports figures of the 20th century. From early in his career, Ali was known as an inspiring, controversial, and polarizing figure both inside and outside the ring. Muhammad Ali was an American professional boxer and activist. He was widely regarded as one of the most significant and celebrated sports figures of the 20th century. From early in his career, Ali was known as an inspiring, controversial, and polarizing figure both inside and outside the ring.

Alan Rickman

Alan Sidney Patrick Rickman was an English actor and director known for playing a variety of roles on stage and on screen. Rickman trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, and was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company, performing in modern and classical theatre productions. His first big television part came in 1982, but his big break was as the Vicomte de Valmont in the stage production of Les Liaisons Dangereuses in 1985, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award.

Patty Duke

Anna Marie "Patty" Duke was an American actress of stage, film, and television. She first became known as a teen star, winning an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress at age 16 for her role as Helen Keller in The Miracle Worker (1962), a role which she had originated on Broadway. The following year she was given her own show, The Patty Duke Show, in which she played "identical cousins". She later progressed to more mature roles such as that of Neely O'Hara in the film Valley of the Dolls (1967).

Andrew Sachs

Andrew Sachs was a British actor. Born in Berlin, he and his family emigrated to London in 1938 to escape persecution under the Nazis. He made his name on British television and rose to fame in the 1970s for his portrayals of the comical Spanish waiter Manuel in Fawlty Towers, a role for which he was BAFTA-nominated. He went on to have a long career in acting and voice-over work for TV, film and radio. In his later years, he continued to have success with roles in films such as Quartet, and as Ramsay Clegg in Coronation Street.

Fidel Castro

Fidel Alejandro Castro Ruz was a Cuban revolutionary and politician who governed the Republic of Cuba as Prime Minister from 1959 to 1976 and then as President from 1976 to 2008. Politically a Marxist–Leninist and Cuban nationalist, he also served as the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba from 1961 until 2011. Under his administration, Cuba became a one-party socialist state; industry and business were nationalized, and state socialist reforms were implemented throughout society.

Anton Yelchin

Anton Viktorovich Yelchin was an American film and television actor, known for portraying Pavel Chekov in the Star Trek reboot series, Jacob Helm in Like Crazy and for several other prominent roles. Born to a Russian Jewish family in Leningrad, Yelchin relocated to the United States as an infant. He began performing in the late 1990s, appearing in several television roles and the Hollywood films Along Came a Spider and Hearts in Atlantis. His role as Jacob Clarke in the Steven Spielberg miniseries Taken was significant in furthering his career as a child actor.

David Bowie

David Bowie was an English singer, songwriter and actor. He was a figure in popular music for over five decades, regarded by critics and musicians as an innovator, particularly for his work in the 1970s. His career was marked by reinvention and visual presentation, his music and stagecraft significantly influencing popular music. During his lifetime, his record sales, estimated at 140 million worldwide, made him one of the world's best-selling music artists.

Nancy Davis Regan

Nancy Davis Reagan was an American actress, and the wife of the 40th President of the United States, Ronald Reagan. She served as the First Lady of the United States from 1981 to 1989. She was born in New York City. After her parents separated, she lived in Maryland with an aunt and uncle for some years. She moved to Chicago when her mother remarried in 1929, and later took the name Davis from her stepfather. As Nancy Davis, she was a Hollywood actress in the 1940s and 1950s, starring in films such as The Next Voice You Hear. Night into Morning, and Donovan's Brain.

Martin Crowe

Martin David Crowe was a New Zealand cricket player and commentator. He played for the New Zealand national cricket team between 1982 and 1995, and is regarded as the country's greatest batsman. Crowe made his first-class debut for Auckland at the age of 17, and his Test debut for New Zealand at the age of 19. He was named a Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1985, and was credited as one of the "best young batsmen in the world".Crowe was appointed New Zealand's captain in 1990, and led the team until 1993.

Carrie Fisher

Carrie Frances Fisher was an American actress, writer, producer, and humorist. She was the daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds. Fisher was known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars film series. Her other film roles included Shampoo, The Blues Brothers , Hannah and Her Sisters , The 'Burbs, and When Harry Met Sally. Fisher wrote several semi-autobiographical novels, including Postcards from the Edge, the screenplay for the film of the book, an autobiographical one-woman play, and a non-fiction book, Wishful Drinking, based on the play.