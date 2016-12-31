MULTAN-NAB Multan has authorised inquiry against the DG Khan TMA, Developers and others for running illegal housing schemes in the district.

According to details, a complaint was lodged by Muhammad Siddiq Gujjar, son of Bandu Gujjar that his father had sold 45 kanal of land to accused Mirza Asghar Ali, son Muhammad Rafiq who also illegally occupied more than 30 kanals and in this way sold more than 75 kanals of land to general public under the name of Gulshan-e-Noor Private Housing Society in Mauza Gaddai, Multan Road in DG Khan.

During initial probe, it surfaced that accused Mirza Asghar Ali is also running two other illegal housing schemes namely - Palm City, and Shah Kamal Town.

Further probe has revealed that there are 163 Housing Schemes and Land Sub Divisions in DG Khan being illegally run by various persons in connivance with the TMA, concerned authorities/regulators. It is further revealed that, only 2 housing schemes are approved in DG Khan while 17 are pending with the TMA or authorities for one or other reason. About 57 Housings Schemes are unapproved, from which the recoverable amount is over Rs100 million.

It has also come on record that there are other 87 Housing Schemes being illegally run by Developers and others with the connivance of regulators, TMA and concerned authorities i.e. without obtaining NoC, formal approval or any type of permission while electricity, water and gas is also provided to many of these illegal housing schemes. Regulators, TMA and all concerned authorities have overlooked legal formalities in accommodating these illegal housing schemes. Amount recoverable against these 87 illegal housing schemes is over Rs288 million.

TMA DG Khan has miserably failed to exercise authority and this failure of TMA DG Khan and others have caused huge loss of millions to National Exchequer.

DG NAB while authorizing inquiry, has said NAB Multan is consistently continuing policy of 'zero tolerance against corruption. He further said that all culprits will be dealt with iron hands without any fear or favour to anyone.