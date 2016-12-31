ISLAMABAD: The new Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar has fixed a date for Panama leaks case hearing.

A new and 5-member larger bench of Supreme Court (SC) presided over by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will take up the case for hearing on the 4th of January.

CJP Saqib Nisar will not be part of this new bench while Justice Gulzar Ahmad and Justice Ejaz Afzal have been included in the bench.

Members of former bench including Justice Ejaz ul Hassan, Justice Sheikh Azmat and Justice Asif Saeed Khosa are also included in the new bench. Justice Amir Hani Muslim who was included in former bench however, will not be part of the new bench.