New Year always brings new hopes but this year Pakistanis are entering in to New Year with big ambitions and big hopes. Pakistan is heading towards right directions with all positivity around. Highest rise of stock exchange, stable currency, higher GDP, CPEC on the go and arrival of peace making people go out and look around for best Options. At this point and time – Options is ready to launch biggest ever Franchise Opportunity in Pakistan with a big bang. It is known saying that “Perfection is not an accident”, this is what goes for Options. We spent three years for doing test and trials while improving things after each test to reach near perfection. We feel now that this is the time that we share this recipe of success with other Pakistanis looking for the best opportunity to build their future around.

Food division of Options International launched OPTIONS – An Exotic Restaurant, Options Coffee & More, Options Bakers & Delights and Options Signature Catering with the vision to expand the new concept of Fun Dining all over Pakistan as well as in all metropolitan cities of the world. We believe that Pakistani food is gaining popularity all over the world, therefore, with the best Pakistani dishes we put together popular dishes from Lebanese, Iranian, Turkish, Chinese and fast food cuisines along coffee shop and bakery. Options is one of the few Pakistani restaurants approved by ISO 22000 – Food Safety Management System. Options also introduced live kitchen, live bakery production and live juice bar concepts first time in the food industry. Live singing, Grand Concert Piano, theatre screen, countless LED Screens, largest aquarium, X Box gaming zone, ludo / chess tables, digital karaoke system, news corner, corporate / family lounges, Wi-Fi, availability of laptops / IPADS, selfie points add fun to the whole dining experience.

During three years journey of success and growth, options has received more than hundred awards including “Best Fun Dining Restaurant in Pakistan Award” by Consumer Choice, Best Taste Restaurant Award” by Food Net Work, Best Achievement Award by Jang group, Best Business Award by Governor Punjab and is being declared “The Most Celebrity Visited Restaurant of Pakistan” by mainstream Pakistani media. After the huge success of second branch in Faisalabad, options food division has now started the journey of expansion with initiatives to open new branches and franchises throughout Pakistan. Options franchise is a bigger and mega opportunity for all Pakistanis than the overall combined opportunity offered by McDonalds, Subway and KFC – making it possible for a common man to bring Options experience to their city. Options cannot be described only as a best restaurant concept, it’s an experience called “Options Effect”.

They say “Success Never Comes To You, You Go To It” and “You Can’t Win, If You Don’t Play”. We leave you to decide to choose the right door of success for yourself. But we do pray for the success of every Pakistani who’s entering year 2017 with big ambitions and hopes. Happy New Year.

Dr. Kaiser Rafiq (CEO)

Options International