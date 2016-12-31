BAHAWALPUR-Police have been issued directions to put security on high alert throughout the Bahawalpur region especially in and outside of the public places during New Year celebrations.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Idress Ahmad said that on the occasion, a large number of people visit parks and for their security police shall tighten security throughout the region. He said people visiting public places and parks be strictly monitored and frisked.

Hotels and people included in the Fourth Schedule be monitored strictly and in this regard different intelligence departments remain in continuous contact, he said. Complete implementation of the laws be done regarding the ban on display of weapons, aerial firing, fireworks, wall chalking and Loudspeaker's misuse.

Around the public places, he directed, police establish pickets and on these places additional force be deployed so that no unpleasant incident can occur.

He also directed strict action against the wheelie doers. He asked SHOs to remain alert and direct the motorcycle mechanics in their areas concerned not remove the silencers of motorcycles. Traffic officials take action against illegal parking for the convenience of public and ensure the flow of traffic, he said.