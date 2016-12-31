The stable economy, improved security situation and liberal investment regime in Pakistan offers many attractive investment opportunities for French businessmen and companies.

This was stated by the Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque during his recent visit to the city of Toulouse, a major commercial and industrial hub and capital of the enlarged occitanie region, located in South West of France.

During his meeting with the President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Toulouse, the Ambassador said that it is the right time for the French investors to benefit from the existing favourable economic condition in Pakistan. He invited the members of the Toulouse Chamber and Commerce to visit Pakistan and explore the lucrative market of 200 million people and participate in Pakistan’s efforts to upgrade its infrastructures improve its irrigation and agriculture sectors and develop smart cities.

Later, the Ambassador held separate meetings with local companies specializing in area of seed development and production, water treatment, IT and health Products.

During his visit, the Ambassador also called on the Mayor of Toulouse, Mr. Marc Pircher and prefet of Toulouse Mr. Pascal Mailhos and discussed cultural and educational exchanges to further enhance people to people contacts between the two countries.

Ambassador visited the French space Agency (CNES) and discussed cooperation in the fields of communication satellites, environmental protection and disaster managements.

The Ambassador later visited the Airbus headquarters and was received by Mr. Bruno du Pradel Vice President International Operations & Public Affairs. He was given detailed briefing and tours of the Airbus facilities. Airbus expressed the desire to have a long term partnership with Pakistan and its airline companies.

The Ambassador also met with the representatives of Pakistan community living in Toulouse.