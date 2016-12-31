ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has finalised a dossier against arrested Indian spy Kulbushan Yadav and Indian subversive activities inside Pakistan, a foreign ministry official said on Friday.

The dossier, according to the foreign ministry officials, has been sent to Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi in New York who will present it to the new UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in January after he formally takes over.

Yadav was arrested in Balochistan this year on charges of spying for India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

India admitted he was a former naval officer but denied he was linked with the government at the time of his arrest in March this year.

Earlier, Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said Indian interference in Pakistan to disturb peace was beyond any doubt. He believed that the public confession of Indian spy Kulbushan Yadav was a strong proof of Indian involvement.

The spokesman said that activities of India’s RAW and Intelligence Bureau, induction of intelligence officials in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements and hostile attitude of Indian ministers all pointed to India’s conspiracies against Pakistan.

The spokesman said that Pakistan had taken up those issues with the UNSG and UNSC members and “we would raise it on all appropriate occasions.”

Some foreign ministry officials said that the authorities had finalised the dossier, which included video evidences of an Indian submarine – spying on multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in November - and confession and statements of RAW agent Kulbushan Yadav.

“There is enough proof against India for action. We will seek world help to stop India’s nefarious agenda,” said an official.

Pakistan, he said, would also raise the Kashmir issue again to expose India’s brutalities in Held Kashmir.

This month, a parliamentary body had feared that delay in completing the dossier against Kulbushan Yadav was weakening Pakistan’s stance internationally. Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz had then told the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs that the government was in the final stages of compiling additional information.

He referred to Yadav’s confessions and said Pakistan’s case was strong.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Senator Sherry Rehman, a former ambassador to the US, had also criticised the government for delaying Yadav’s case. “They are seemingly dozing over the dossier,” she had mocked.