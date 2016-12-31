Evidences on captured Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav and Indian involvement, for promoting unrest in Pakistan, would be handed over to the United Nations by Dr Maleeha Lodhi Pakistan’s permanent representative at the UN headquarters in New York.

Officials confirmed that Dr Lodhi would hand over the dossier to the incoming UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in the second week of January after he assumes his office next year.

The dossier included a statement of Yadav and evidence of attempted violation of maritime boundary by an Indian submarine with its images and video, they added.

Yadav, a serving Indian navy officer and an operative of India’s intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was caught by security forces earlier this year but his capture was announced in March as proof of Indian interference and state-sponsored terrorism.

In his confessional statement, Yadav accepted that he had been assigned by RAW to promote turbulence in Balochistan and Karachi and had been working with the Baloch student organisations and insurgents and terrorist groups for the purpose.

Pakistan Navy while announcing its success in thwarting an Indian submarine’s infiltration bid had said that Indian Navy had “deceitfully deployed its submarines against Pakistan with ulterior motives”.

The submarine incident last month coincided with the fourth Pak-China joint naval exercise for improving maritime security and stability in the region and the start of shipping activity under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) from Gwadar.

Pakistan Foreign Office on Wednesday would also brief ambassadors of the UN Security Council member states.

Earlier in December, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz had announced the submission of a dossier about Indian involvement in subversive activities in Pakistan at the UN after completion of investigation from Yadav.